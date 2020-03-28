 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Worldwide number of Covid-19 cases exceeds 600,000 — Johns Hopkins University
Covid-19 cases in Germany jump 6,294 in one day as death toll hits 325

28 Mar, 2020 08:51
Covid-19 cases in Germany jump 6,294 in one day as death toll hits 325
The number of coronavirus cases in germany has surged by 6,294 in one day to 48,582, while the death toll jumped by 72 to 325.

The Robert Koch Institute announced a fresh round of alarming statistics on Saturday morning, showing that nearly 50,000 people in Germany are confirmed carriers of the virus. 

The federal agency, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany, said a total of 325 people have died after testing positive for the illness, an increase of 72 from Friday’s tally. The figures are based on data collected up until midnight on Friday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

