 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

﻿﻿Israel to deploy army to help enforce Covid-19 lockdown

27 Mar, 2020 08:54
Get short URL
﻿﻿Israel to deploy army to help enforce Covid-19 lockdown
Israeli policemen stand together as they enforce government restrictions to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem March 24, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israel will deploy its army to help police enforce the coronavirus lockdown in the country, as people are told to stay at home and businesses are closed down.

A partial lockdown that was already in place was made even stricter earlier this week, with people being required to stay within 100 meters of their homes and to stay at home as much as possible, with the threat of fines or prosecution for violating the rules.

In line with many other countries, gatherings have also been banned and schools shut down.

Now the army will come in to help enforce the rules.


The restrictions are hitting the Israeli economy hard, with the state’s central bank projecting the economy will shrink by 2.5 percent this year.
Israel has been trying to form a government for many months now, after it went to the polls for the third time in less than two years.

Also on rt.com Gantz elected Israel’s parliament speaker, moves closer to unity govt with Netanyahu

Now, however, opposition leader Benny Gantz said on Thursday that there could be a unity government to deal with the pandemic, potentially ending the political gridlock.

So far Israel has reported over 3,000 infections, with 10 deaths.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies