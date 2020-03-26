 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Netanyahu’s rival Gantz nominates himself to serve as Israel parliament speaker

26 Mar, 2020 15:16
Leader of Blue and White party Benny Gantz. © Reuters / Nir Elias / File Photo

Israel’s ex-military chief Benny Gantz submitted himself Thursday as a candidate for speaker of parliament. Gantz is PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s main rival, and the move could lead to an emergency alliance between the two, AFP reports.

The parliament announced that Gantz was the only candidate to succeed Netanyahu ally Yuli Edelstein, who resigned as speaker on Wednesday.

Israel’s Supreme Court arranged for a vote for a parliamentary speaker to be held later in the day in a showdown with the ally of Netanyahu. In what the court called an unprecedented challenge of its authority by a public official, current speaker Edelstein had disobeyed its order to hold an election for the post – a vote he was set to lose, reuters said. Instead, he quit on Wednesday.

Attacking Edelstein’s defiance but stopping short of penalizing him in a contempt hearing, the court empowered Amir Peretz, a veteran legislator and a Netanyahu opponent, to hold the vote.

