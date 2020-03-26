Netanyahu’s rival Gantz nominates himself to serve as Israel parliament speaker

Israel’s ex-military chief Benny Gantz submitted himself Thursday as a candidate for speaker of parliament. Gantz is PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s main rival, and the move could lead to an emergency alliance between the two, AFP reports.

The parliament announced that Gantz was the only candidate to succeed Netanyahu ally Yuli Edelstein, who resigned as speaker on Wednesday.

Israel’s Supreme Court arranged for a vote for a parliamentary speaker to be held later in the day in a showdown with the ally of Netanyahu. In what the court called an unprecedented challenge of its authority by a public official, current speaker Edelstein had disobeyed its order to hold an election for the post – a vote he was set to lose, reuters said. Instead, he quit on Wednesday.

Attacking Edelstein’s defiance but stopping short of penalizing him in a contempt hearing, the court empowered Amir Peretz, a veteran legislator and a Netanyahu opponent, to hold the vote.