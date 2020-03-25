 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

German coronavirus tally: 4,191 new cases, 36 new deaths

25 Mar, 2020 06:52
Get short URL
German coronavirus tally: 4,191 new cases, 36 new deaths
FILE PHOTO: Empty tables stand in front of a restaurant at the Gendarmenmarkt. ©REUTERS / Annegret Hilse
The number of Covid-19 cases in Germany has risen to 31,554 since Tuesday, the Robert Koch Institute reported. With 36 patients succumbing to the disease, the death toll in the country now stands at 149.

This week the European nation imposed new restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on gatherings of over two people.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is among people who went on self-quarantine after being in contact with an infected medic. Her first test was negative, the government announced on Monday.

The number of Covid-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 400,000, with over 18,000 deaths recorded, according to the Johns Hopkins University global dashboard.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies