Merkel’s first test on coronavirus was negative — spokesperson

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has preliminary tested negative for coronavirus. Merkel has been placed under house quarantine after she had contact with a medic who contracted the disease.

“The result of today’s test is negative,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday. “More tests will be done in the next few days.”

After Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau (whose wife tested positive for Covid-19), Merkel was yet another leader to go into self-isolation.

She went into quarantine on Sunday, right after an address to the nation over new drastic measures to combat the disease.Earlier on Monday, Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Merkel was healthy, yet worked from home.

Germany has recorded over 22,000 cases of coronavirus, with about one third of them concentrated in its western state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW). In a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, the government has introduced some very tough measures on Sunday, ultimately banning all gatherings of more than two people.

The Prime Minister of NRW even threatened huge fines –up to €25,000– for violations of the order. That said, families and people living together are exempted from the restriction, Merkel announced on Sunday.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected well over 300,000 people and has caused more that 15,000 deaths worldwide. Its epicenter has shifted to Europe, affecting Italy the worst – that country has recorded over 50,000 cases already, including more than 5,500 deaths.

