 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH Russian Army deliver medical aid at airbase near Rome as Moscow rallies to help coronavirus-ravaged Italy

23 Mar, 2020 07:08
Get short URL
© Russian Defense Ministry
© Russian Defense Ministry
Russian personnel swiftly airlifted trucks full of medical equipment to Italy, the nation with the highest death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic.

A video by Russia's Defense Ministry shows containers with equipment being offloaded onto Kamaz military semi-trucks after an Il-76 transport plane landed in Italy's Pratica di Mare airbase, 30km (18.6 miles) from Rome. Personnel in white hazmat suits helped to prepare the cargo hatch before the vehicles could roll onto the tarmac.

Russian aircraft carrying Covid-19 aid have been arriving to Italy since Sunday evening. Moscow is helping Rome by providing medics and disease control experts, as well as sending testing kits and disinfection tools, the military said earlier.

Also on rt.com Russian military planes with medics & supplies land in coronavirus-hit Italy (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies