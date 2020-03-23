WATCH Russian Army deliver medical aid at airbase near Rome as Moscow rallies to help coronavirus-ravaged Italy

Russian personnel swiftly airlifted trucks full of medical equipment to Italy, the nation with the highest death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic.

A video by Russia's Defense Ministry shows containers with equipment being offloaded onto Kamaz military semi-trucks after an Il-76 transport plane landed in Italy's Pratica di Mare airbase, 30km (18.6 miles) from Rome. Personnel in white hazmat suits helped to prepare the cargo hatch before the vehicles could roll onto the tarmac.

Russian aircraft carrying Covid-19 aid have been arriving to Italy since Sunday evening. Moscow is helping Rome by providing medics and disease control experts, as well as sending testing kits and disinfection tools, the military said earlier.

Also on rt.com Russian military planes with medics & supplies land in coronavirus-hit Italy (VIDEO)

