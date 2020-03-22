 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

First Russian military planes with medics & supplies land in coronavirus-hit Italy (VIDEO)

22 Mar, 2020 22:38
Get short URL
First Russian military planes with medics & supplies land in coronavirus-hit Italy (VIDEO)
©  Russian Defense Ministry
Three Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport planes carrying medical supplies and experts to help Italy battle its devastating Covid-19 crsis landed at the Italian air force base Praktik de Mare, on Sunday.

The aircraft brought medics and specialists in infectious diseases from Russia, as well as equipment necessary for diagnostics and disinfection.

The emergency aid was received personally by the Italian Chief of the Defense Staff, General Enzo Vecciarelli, who thanked the Russian people for lending a helping hand.

I would like to express my gratitude on behalf of the entire Italian people for Russian assistance at such a difficult moment...

The team will immediately begin their work once the Italian side clarifies areas of deployment, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, Moscow prepared nine cargo planes with emergency aid. The deployment was ordered by President Vladimir Putin after a phone call with Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Saturday.

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak plaguing Italy reached 5,476 on Sunday, with a chilling 651 more casualties, while the total number of diagnosed cases is nearing 60,000, according to the latest figures from health authorities.

Also on rt.com Italy’s coronavirus death toll jumps by 651 as number of cases nears chilling 60,000

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies