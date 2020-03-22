 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

France reports first Covid-19-related death of hospital doctor

22 Mar, 2020 12:56
Get short URL
France reports first Covid-19-related death of hospital doctor
FILE PHOTO. A sign reading "Thank you to all medical workers" at the entrance of the Pellegrin CHU hospital in France. ©Nicolas Tucat / AFP
France has lost its first practicing doctor to coronavirus, the nation's Minister for Solidarity and Health Olivier Veran has announced. The unidentified hospital health professional succumbed to the virus on Saturday night.

No further details about the fatality has been offered by the minister, who made the announcement on Sunday. Local media said the victim was an emergency doctor from Compiegne, a region of France hit badly by the pandemic. The medic reportedly died shortly after being transported to Lille.

France has almost 15,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 562 deaths reported so far. While not hit as hard as other European nations, like Italy and Spain, the country is struggling with its response.

Also on rt.com 'They have been LYING from the start,' lawyer tells RT as medics sue French PM, ex-minister over Covid-19 inaction

Part of the problem is a nationwide shortage of medical masks, which drew anger from some frontline responders like doctors and police officers, who need to wear them on duty as best practice but especially for the protection of the vulnerable people they interact with.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies