US stocks open higher to end week of historic volatility
Test for Brexit immunity? UK top negotiator self-isolates after EU counterpart tests positive for Covid-19

20 Mar, 2020 13:19
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost. © Reuters / Oliver Hoslet
Britain’s chief Brexit negotiator, David Frost, has gone into self-isolationwith Covid-19-like symptoms a day after his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier, announced that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Frost hasn’t tested positive for Covid-19, but “he is following the guidance to self-isolate” in order to contain the spread of the disease, Downing Street said, adding that the 55-year-old was only showing “mild symptoms.”

Barnier announced that he was infected with coronavirus on Thursday and also went into quarantine. The 69-year-old Frenchman said in an online address that he was “in good spirits” and cheered other patients up, saying: “we will get through this together.”   

Despite both UK and EU negotiators now finding themselves in isolation, London insists that the talks with Brussels won’t be affected. “We remain in contact with the European Commission and expect further conversations between the teams next week."

Also on rt.com EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus

