 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus

19 Mar, 2020 10:28
Get short URL
EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus
EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier ©  REUTERS/Fransois Walschaerts
The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator has announced that he tested positive for Covid-19, as nations across Europe scramble to contain the deadly virus.

Barnier’s home nation, France has been among the hardest-hit European states, with more than 9,000 confirmed cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Only three other European states – Italy, Spain, and Germany – have recorded more infections.

The coronavirus pandemic has already led to uncertainties regarding talks between Britain and the EU over a post-Brexit trade deal. However, the European Commission said on Thursday that negotiations on post-Brexit ties will continue despite the circumstances.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies