EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tests positive for coronavirus

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator has announced that he tested positive for Covid-19, as nations across Europe scramble to contain the deadly virus.

I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team. For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 19, 2020

Barnier’s home nation, France has been among the hardest-hit European states, with more than 9,000 confirmed cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Only three other European states – Italy, Spain, and Germany – have recorded more infections.

The coronavirus pandemic has already led to uncertainties regarding talks between Britain and the EU over a post-Brexit trade deal. However, the European Commission said on Thursday that negotiations on post-Brexit ties will continue despite the circumstances.

