Multiple rockets hit Green Zone in Baghdad, US coalition denies attack on Camp Taji
Several unguided Katyusha rockets struck the fortified area on Tuesday, reportedly striking homes in the al-Jadriya neighborhood.
سقوط صاروخين نوع كاتيوشا انطلقا من منطقة عرب جبور باتجاه منطقة الجادرية أحدهما سقط على بناية متروكة قرب هيئة الحج والعمرة والاخر سقط في نهر دجلة، دون خسائر تذكر . pic.twitter.com/NHaPxKpot6— خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) March 17, 2020
The projectiles landed over 2km from the US embassy in Baghdad, according to coalition spokesman Myles Caggins, and there were no reported casualties.
Caggins denied a report of late-night rocket fire on Camp Taji, the coalition base where one British and two American servicemen were killed last week.
As of 11pm (Baghdad Time), no rockets were fired at Camp Taji. In Baghdad no explosions occurred near US/Coalition facilities. 📃 لحد الساعة11 مساء (بتوقيت بغداد) ، لم تطلق صواريخ على معسكر التاجي. كما لم تحدث انفجارات في بغداد بالقرب من منشآت أمريكية / تابعة لقوات التحالف.— OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) March 17, 2020