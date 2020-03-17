Multiple rockets hit Green Zone in Baghdad, US coalition denies attack on Camp Taji

At least three rockets have reportedly struck Baghdad’s Green Zone, according to Iraqi authorities. The spokesman for the US-led coalition denied reports of a rocket attack on nearby coalition base Camp Taji, however.

Several unguided Katyusha rockets struck the fortified area on Tuesday, reportedly striking homes in the al-Jadriya neighborhood.

سقوط صاروخين نوع كاتيوشا انطلقا من منطقة عرب جبور باتجاه منطقة الجادرية أحدهما سقط على بناية متروكة قرب هيئة الحج والعمرة والاخر سقط في نهر دجلة، دون خسائر تذكر . pic.twitter.com/NHaPxKpot6 — خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) March 17, 2020

The projectiles landed over 2km from the US embassy in Baghdad, according to coalition spokesman Myles Caggins, and there were no reported casualties.

Caggins denied a report of late-night rocket fire on Camp Taji, the coalition base where one British and two American servicemen were killed last week.