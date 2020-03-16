 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Macron condemns ‘unilateral’ border control measures, discusses issue with Merkel – Elysee

16 Mar, 2020 11:50
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media, after casting his ballot during the first round of the mayoral elections in Le Touquet, France, March 15, 2020. © Reuters / Pascal Rossignol / Pool

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday condemned unilateral border control measures taken by some EU countries in a bid to control the coronavirus outbreak. The statement from the Elysee Palace came following a phone briefing with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU officials.

However, the Elysee warned that measures at the EU’s external borders could be announced “in the coming hours,” Reuters said.

The discussion between Macron and Merkel came after Germany decided to temporarily introduce border controls on the borders with Austria, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, and Denmark starting Monday in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Macron will make a televised address to the nation at 1900 GMT on Monday, as speculation mounts that France may consider new measures to deal with the outbreak.

