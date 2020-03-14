 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NEGATIVE: Trump confirmed not to have coronavirus despite recent contacts with infected Brazilian officials
Spanish PM’s wife tests positive for Covid-19 after Madrid imposes national lockdown to tackle the disease

14 Mar, 2020 23:14
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of the Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) kisses his wife Begona Gomez while celebrating the result in Spain's general election in Madrid, Spain, April 29, 2019. © REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez’s wife, Begona Gomez, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, the government has confirmed. It comes after the Iberian country entered into lockdown, with ban on all non-essential movement.

Both Gomez and her husband, the Prime Minister, are feeling well, Sanchez’s office reported Sunday night.

The new comes shortly after Sanchez unveiled what he described as “drastic” and “extraordinary” measures as part of the state of emergency to fend off the spread of the disease that has so far claimed at least 193 lives across the country, and infected over 6,250.

The restrictive measures, that will last at least 15 days and might be extended further, envision a ban on all travel within the country except for work, medicine or in case of emergencies.

Citizens, that are strongly encouraged to stay indoors and work from home if possible, will still be able to stock up on neccessary supplies and groceries, but all restaurants, bars, hotels and non-essential retail outlets will shut their doors.

Students will also be staying put in their homes with educational centers being ordered to close.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

