No word on test: Trudeau tells Canadians he has ‘no symptoms & feeling good’ after wife tests positive for Covid-19

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has not confirmed whether he had been tested for Covid-19, but said he has no symptoms of the virus and is “feeling good” as he spoke from self-quarantine after his wife tested positive for the virus.

Trudeau addressed the nation from self-isolation at Rideau Cottage on Friday, where he had quarantined himself with his sick wife. Sophia Gregoire Trudeau reportedly began displaying symptoms on Wednesday night after returning from a trip to the UK and promptly sought testing.

Pressed by a reporter as to why he had not been tested for coronavirus, Trudeau said he was told that as long as he did not show symptoms, there was “no value” in having him tested.

The PM said he would coordinate the distribution of $1 billion in coronavirus-related aid with local leaders in a conference call later in the day.

While Trudeau acknowledged that “the steps being taken to keep you safe have an economic impact,” he attempted to put a positive spin on the situation: “we are in the enviable position of having significant fiscal firepower available to support you…we will help Canadians financially.” He promised “a significant fiscal stimulus package in the days ahead.”

Trudeau defended not closing Canada’s borders to China and other high-risk countries, praising his public health officials for “giving us the right recommendations for Canada.”



Canadian public health officials advised citizens to avoid all non-essential travel and to self-isolate if returning from Covid-19 hotspots in a press conference preceding the PM’s appearance. Health Minister Patty Hadju underlined the importance of following their health guidelines, explaining the country had a “critical window of opportunity” to limit the virus’ spread. Canada has reported over 139 cases of coronavirus as of Thursday and saw its first death from the disease on Monday.

