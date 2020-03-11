World Health Organization declares coronavirus a pandemic

The World Health Organization has said that the spread of Covid-19 around the world has reached the stage where it can be described as a pandemic.

At Wednesday’s daily coronavirus briefing WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, revealed that there are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries around the world, and 4,291 people have lost their lives due to the disease.

“Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death,” the director-general said.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨"We have therefore made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic"-@DrTedros#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/JqdsM2051A — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

“Describing the situation as a pandemic does not change WHO’s assessment of the threat posed by this coronavirus. It doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do,”

Tedros said that some countries are struggling to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 illness due to a lack of capacity but others are struggling because of a lack of resolve.

The health chief said that swift action from authorities can prevent larger clusters of cases and community transmission and even if they fail to do so “they can turn the tide”.

He called on governments to change the course of the outbreak by taking "urgent and aggressive action".

