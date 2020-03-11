 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison
HomeWorld News

Merkel is stirring up panic by warning that up to 70% of Germans could contract Covid-19 – Czech PM Babis

11 Mar, 2020 14:19
Get short URL
Merkel is stirring up panic by warning that up to 70% of Germans could contract Covid-19 – Czech PM Babis
FILE PHOTO: A chief nurse stands in the entrance to a newly opened coronavirus disease clearing-up centre in Dresden © REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
The German chancellor’s sinister prediction that most Germans are likely to be infected with coronavirus – if nothing is done – has unnerved the Czech premier who warned that statements like this are spreading panic.

Babis was not impressed by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s alarming remarks that the fast-moving Covid-19 “has arrived in Europe” and everyone has to get real about it.

“I don't want to comment on the situation in Germany, although I believe that such statements rather cause panic,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis was quoted by CTK news agency as saying. The Czech Republic, for its part, has adopted “strong measures for such worst-case scenarios to be out of the question.”

1 READ MORE: German interior minister REFUSES TO SHAKE MERKEL’S HAND amid coronavirus scare (VIDEO)

While there is still no efficient vaccine then “60 to 70 percent of the population could be infected if this remains the case,”said Merkel citing some experts. Her prophecy was echoed by Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany’s reputable Robert Koch Institute, who predicted that “of course, more people will die here.”

But the worst-case scenario will come true if the government doesn’t tackle the crisis, Merkel said. From now on, the best tactic would be “winning time” to slow down the virus spread.

Germany had reported 1,296 cases of the virus, according to Tuesday’s figures released by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control, while three people have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Still, the number is relatively low when compared to Italy – Europe’s coronavirus hotbed – where over 600 people have died.While speaking of preventive measures, Merkel promised that her coalition – recently shattered by a number of internal feuds – “will do what's necessary.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies