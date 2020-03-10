 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US exploring NATO aid for Turkey in Idlib, says sanctions could be applied if Russia or Syria violate ceasefire – reports

10 Mar, 2020 14:08
US exploring NATO aid for Turkey in Idlib, says sanctions could be applied if Russia or Syria violate ceasefire – reports
Turkish military vehicles enter the Bab al-Hawa crossing at the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib governorate, Syria, February 9, 2020 ©  REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Washington’s special envoy for Syria has signaled that the US is exploring NATO involvement in Idlib, and said that any violations of the truce in the Syrian province could be punished with sanctions, according to reports.

James Jeffrey arrived in Brussels on Tuesday to meet with NATO allies and discuss “ways to support Turkey’s security concerns,” the State Department said in a statement.

In a conference call with reporters, Jeffrey said that Washington is “looking” at what NATO can do for Turkey in Idlib, and that “everything is on the table.”

He reportedly warned that the United States could respond with sanctions if Russia or Syria violate the ceasefire brokered in Moscow between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

However, Jeffrey ruled out the use of ground troops should the ceasefire be broken. He also used the opportunity to say that Ankara must clarify its position on its purchase of Russian S-400 anti-air systems. The arms sale has been a major point of tension between Ankara and Washington, with the US urging Turkey to drop the deal and buy US-made Patriot missiles instead.

