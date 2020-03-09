 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Additional push to the wheel of change’: Sudan’s PM tweets that he is fine after surviving assassination attempt

9 Mar, 2020 10:58
‘Additional push to the wheel of change’: Sudan’s PM tweets that he is fine after surviving assassination attempt
© Twitter / @SudanPMHamdok
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has confirmed that he is safe and well after a blast shook the capital city, Khartoum. Officials confirmed it was an attempt on the leader’s life.

“I assure the Sudanese people that I am well and completely healthy,” Hamdok wrote in a tweet shortly after the attack on Monday. 

Hamdok also said that the attempt on his life would not stop him from continuing on with his political work and delivering change for the Sudanese people.

“What happened will not stop the march of change and will only be an additional splash in the high wave of the revolution,” he wrote.

In follow-up tweets, Hamdok said Sudan had “paid a hefty price for this revolution for a better tomorrow,” and posted two photographs of himself sitting at a desk and smiling. 

Sudan has been gripped by violent clashes in recent months after long-time strongman Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April 2019. A transitional government headed by Hamdok was formed in July.

