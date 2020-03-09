 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Sudan’s Prime Minister Hamdok survives assassination attempt in Khartoum – state media

9 Mar, 2020 08:34
Get short URL
Sudan’s Prime Minister Hamdok survives assassination attempt in Khartoum – state media
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy, state media has said.

A blast has rocked the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the media has reported, adding that the attack was aimed at the prime minister. Hamdok survived the ordeal and was moved to a “safe location.” It was not immediately clear whether the official suffered any injuries, or if the explosion resulted in any casualties.

Sudan has just gone through a period of instability; its long-time strongman leader Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April 2019 following months of massive protests. His departure did not calm things down, however, as the nation was then gripped by clashes between protesters and a provisional military authority.

Eventually, in July, the opposing Sudanese sides reached an agreement and a transitional government, led by Hamdok, was formed.

An economist who previously worked for the UN Economic Commission for Africa, 61-year-old Hamdok started talks with the IMF and the World Bank to stabilize a national economy shattered by high inflation rates as well as shortages of food, fuel and hard currency.

It is still unclear what group could be behind his assassination attempt.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies