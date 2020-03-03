UN nuclear watchdog says Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile is over five times higher than 2015 deal limit

Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium is more than five times the limit set by the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and world powers, according to a new report from the UN's nuclear watchdog.

An additional report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), published on Tuesday, indicates that the stockpile stands at 1,510kg, as opposed to the 300kg limit of uranium in gas form set under the 2015 deal.

The finding comes just one month after the UN body’s quarterly report said that it had detected no new violations of the JCPOA by Iran since the Islamic Republic’s fifth stage of reducing its nuclear commitments under the deal.

The Director General of the (IAEA), Rafael Grossi asked Iran for clarification on its nuclear program and admonished the country for failing to provide access to two sites of interest.

“Iran must decide to cooperate in a clearer manner with the agency to give the necessary clarifications,” Grossi told the AFP news agency on Tuesday.

Previous reports from the UN watchdog found that Iran was sticking to the deal despite US President Donald Trump pulling out of the accord in 2018.

Tehran signalled the change of tack in January when it announced plans to move beyond all uranium enrichment limitations set out in the JPCOA. The dramatic decision came in the aftermath of the assassination General Qassem Soleimani — one of Iran's most influential military leaders — in a US drone strike on Iraqi soil on January 3 this year.

