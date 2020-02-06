IAEA detected ‘no fresh nuclear deal violations’ by Iran – director general

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has detected no new violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by Iran since the Islamic Republic’s fifth stage of reducing its nuclear commitments under the deal, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi.

“After the fifth step, there hasn’t been any follow-up,” he told the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. The official noted that “of course they continue to enrich,” TASS reported.

“We obviously do not carry out our inspection activities mechanistically, so we listen to what is being said and we prepare ourselves for every possible circumstance,” the IAEA chief added.

In January, the UK, Germany and France announced the launch of a dispute resolution mechanism within the JCPOA, claiming that Tehran has failed to adhere to its obligations under the deal. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi, however, said on Monday that European states have not yet triggered the mechanism.