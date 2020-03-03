 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Head of Iran’s emergency medical services infected with coronavirus in latest high-profile case

3 Mar, 2020 14:05
A medical team sprays disinfectant in Mashhad, Iran ©  WANA via REUTERS
The chief of Iran’s emergency medical services is being treated for coronavirus, state media reported, marking yet another senior Iranian official who has been infected with the deadly illness.

Pir Hossein Kolivand is being treated for the virus and is currently in good health, his office said in a statement, adding that there is “no need for concern.”

Numerous high-level Iranian officials have fallen ill to the virus. Recently, 23 lawmakers have tested positive for the illness in the Islamic Republic. On Monday, Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a member of a council that advises the supreme leader, died after falling sick from the virus. His death follows those of two other high-profile Iranians – a former ambassador and a newly-elected member of Parliament – who succumbed to coronavirus.

In total, 77 Iranians have died from coronavirus and 2,336 have been infected, Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Tuesday. The country has become one of the major hotspots for the virus outside of China – so much so that Beijing has implemented forced quarantine of all travelers arriving from the Islamic Republic.

Tehran has accused Washington of retooling the epidemic to spread fear in the country. The Islamic Republic also rebuffed an aid offer from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, accusing him of using the health crisis as part of a “political-psychological game.”

Originating in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people worldwide – the vast majority in mainland China.

