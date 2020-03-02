WATCH: Philippines hostage-taker ATTACKED during impromptu press conference after 8-hour siege

All hostages have been released unharmed from Greenhills Mall, and the former security guard responsible for the standoff has surrendered to authorities. He was attacked by an unknown person right after.

Archie Paray, the man who took roughly 30 hostages after shooting a security guard at a mall in the Philippines, has been attacked during an impromptu press briefing following the siege.

Video from the scene shows Paray speaking to the public and answering questions from the media following the bizarre siege before a member of the public lunges at him and grabs him in a bear hug.

Nearby police officers then swarm the pair and separate them, before taking both men into custody.

Roughly 30 people were taken hostage by disgruntled former security guard Archie Paray on Monday afternoon. He was reportedly armed with a pistol and four hand grenades, but following discussions with San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora, Paray agreed to lay down his arms and release the hostages unharmed.

"You have to leave behind your gun and grenades. You can’t come with the grenades. But I guarantee your safety," Zamora reportedly said to Paray shortly before he surrendered to the authorities.

