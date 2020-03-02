 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Erdogan to visit Moscow on March 5, Ankara confirms, as Turkey-Syria conflict escalates

2 Mar, 2020 09:16
Turkey-backed Syrian fighters ride a tank in the town of Saraqib in the eastern part of the Idlib province in northwestern Syria, on February 27, 2020. © AFP / Omar HAJ KADOUR
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, following a worrying rise in violence between Turkish forces and Russia’s Syrian allies.

Ankara has confirmed that Erdogan will make the trip to Moscow on March 5. The Kremlin had announced on Sunday that it was hoping to arrange a meeting between Erdogan and Putin in an effort to resolve the situation in Syria’s Idlib region. The visit is expected to last for one day only.

Last week, 34 Turkish troops were reportedly killed by Syrian air strikes, prompting a military response from Ankara. Russia said Turkish personnel were present alongside terrorist units being bombed by Damascus, and that Ankara had failed to properly notify Moscow about its troop movements. The situation has continued to deteriorate, with both sides claiming to have inflicted high numbers of casualties on one another. 

Damascus and Moscow view Idlib as the last terrorist stronghold in Syria. Hostilities there have all but ruined Turkey’s 2018 agreement with Russia on de-escalating violence.

After a phone call with Putin last week, Erdogan said he wants Russia to "leave us face to face with the regime," referring to Damascus.

