US military bases in South Korea placed on lockdown to stop novel coronavirus spread

28 Feb, 2020 16:32
US troops at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. November 2018. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP
The restrictions were paced on the largest US military base abroad after an American soldier tested positive for coronavirus raging in South Korea, which became the second-hardest hit by the outbreak after mainland China.

The new disease control measures were implemented after the risk level was raised to “high,” United States Forces Korea (USFK) said on Thursday.

According to the Financial Times, all garrisons were placed under lockdown, including Camp Humphreys located 70km (43,5 miles) from South Korea’s capital Seoul, which is the largest US base on foreign soil. Civilian employees and “non-essential” contractors can now be barred from entering the bases, and health screenings was increased.

FILE PHOTO: A helicopter prepares to take off at a US army base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, February 27, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

The changes came after a US soldier, an USFK employee and another “USFK-related person” tested positive for COVID-2019.

The USFK comprises more than 28,500 servicemen, making it the largest concentration of US troops in a single foreign country. 

A total of 256 new coronavirus cases were reported in South Korea on Friday, bringing the number of patients there to over 2,000. The nation is now the second hardest-hit by the outbreak after mainland China, where the virus originated.

