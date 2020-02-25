WATCH: Iran health chief mops sweaty brow during coronavirus briefing and COUGHS in TV interview before own diagnosis

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi has been infected with the coronavirus and is now in quarantine, however, an ominous video from a press briefing shows him in visible discomfort mere hours before his official diagnosis.

The country’s state media reported Tuesday that Harirchi had contracted the illness, but the video from Monday’s press conference, on Iran’s response to the outbreak, shows Harirchi repeatedly mopping his brow and wiping his nose just hours prior to succumbing to the illness.

Deputy Health Minister of #Iran Harirchi who is infected with #CoronaVirus had a joint presser along with spokesman of the government Rabiei yesterday among journalists. A footage published earlier had raised suspicion that he might had been infected with the virus. pic.twitter.com/IWKsga06SC — Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) February 25, 2020

The health chief appeared dishevelled at times, sweating profusely during the press conference. He denied claims that 50 people had died from the virus in Qom, adding that he would resign if that were the case.

He also gave an interview to Iranian TV where he could be seen coughing several times and appeared to wipe his nose.

🎥 علائم کرونایی که دیشب دکتر حریرچی در برنامه گفتگوی ویژه داشت#کروناpic.twitter.com/DVS6iYcG5p — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) February 25, 2020

The minister has no mask or protective clothing on in the videos, and could therefore have passed the virus on to multiple people in the vicinity. The coronavirus death toll in the country currently stands at 15, according to IRNA, with 95 infected.

Iran is experiencing the deadliest outbreak so far outside of China, where the virus originated.

