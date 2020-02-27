Israeli helicopters strike targets near Golan, injuring at least 3 Syrian troops

Israeli helicopters have struck Syrian army positions in the Golan Heights, leaving at least three wounded, Syrian state media reported. The rocket attacks follow earlier reports of an Israeli drone strike in the same region.

The rockets struck army positions in Quneitra early Friday morning local time, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA). Early reports suggest the attack targeted the Lebanese militia Hezbollah, which works in tandem with the Syrian army.

An Israeli drone strike late on Thursday, near the village of Hader, reportedly killed one civilian, according to local news agencies. Quneitra Governor Humam Dibyat identified the casualty as a police officer.

“He was innocent. He was an honourable nationalist,” Dibyat was quoted by the AP.

Citing unconfirmed reports from Syrian opposition sources, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the man had been a “senior Hezbollah official,” instead. Tel Aviv has yet to comment on the incidents, which both occurred near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The strikes come amid a renewed push by Damascus to retake cities in the Idlib province from opposition fighters, the last holdout for rebel militias that have for years fought to overthrow Syrian President Bashar Assad. Turkey has vowed to go “all in” to prevent the offensive, backing a large rebel faction – the “Syrian National Army” – and even marching in its own troops. At least 22 Turkish soldiers have been killed in the effort, with Ankara saying late Thursday it’s responding with air and artillery strikes.

