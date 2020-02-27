22 Turkish soldiers confirmed killed in Idlib airstrike as Erdogan chairs emergency meeting on Syria

At least 22 Turkish servicemen have been killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province, while an unspecified number of soldiers were injured. The airstrike has been attributed to the Syrian military by Turkish officials.

“In Idlib, Turkey’s armed forces were targeted by the regime elements in an airstrike,” Governor of the Hatay province Rahmi Dogan told media late on Thursday. While he originally stated that nine soldiers were killed, minutes later the death toll was revised to twenty two, Turksih Anadolu Agency reported, citing the governor.

More Turkish servicemen have been injured in the airstrike, but their number is so far unclear.The statement comes amid a high-level Turkish security meeting, reportedly chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and presumably focused on the incident.

Unverified reports swirled on social media Thursday, claiming that dozens of Turkish troops were killed in a "Russian" airstrike, that dozens more were injured, and that the hospitals were struggling to cope with the influx of the wounded. None of this has so far been confirmed by Ankara.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW