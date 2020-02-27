 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Turkish soldiers confirmed killed in Idlib airstrike as Erdogan chairs emergency meeting on Syria
HomeWorld News

22 Turkish soldiers confirmed killed in Idlib airstrike as Erdogan chairs emergency meeting on Syria

27 Feb, 2020 21:21
Get short URL
22 Turkish soldiers confirmed killed in Idlib airstrike as Erdogan chairs emergency meeting on Syria
FILE PHOTO: ©  REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
At least 22 Turkish servicemen have been killed in an airstrike in Syria’s Idlib province, while an unspecified number of soldiers were injured. The airstrike has been attributed to the Syrian military by Turkish officials.

“In Idlib, Turkey’s armed forces were targeted by the regime elements in an airstrike,” Governor of the Hatay province Rahmi Dogan told media late on Thursday. While he originally stated that nine soldiers were killed, minutes later the death toll was revised to twenty two, Turksih Anadolu Agency reported, citing the governor.

More Turkish servicemen have been injured in the airstrike, but their number is so far unclear.The statement comes amid a high-level Turkish security meeting, reportedly chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and presumably focused on the incident.

Unverified reports swirled on social media Thursday, claiming that dozens of Turkish troops were killed in a "Russian" airstrike, that dozens more were injured, and that the hospitals were struggling to cope with the influx of the wounded. None of this has so far been confirmed by Ankara.

Also on rt.com ‘We’re the hosts there’: Erdogan says Turkey won’t pull back from Syria’s sovereign territory, gives Assad ultimatum to retreat

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies