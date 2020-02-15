 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey warns it will take action over Idlib flare-up if diplomacy fails

15 Feb, 2020 12:37
Turkish military vehicles at the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib governorate, Syria, February 9, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Ankara seeks a diplomatic resolution to an uptick in fighting in Idlib, Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said, but it is prepared to take other steps if talks with Russia fall through.

A Turkish delegation will arrive in Moscow on Monday to hold talks over the crisis in Idlib, Cavusoglu told reporters during the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. The senior Turkish diplomat said he will also meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Ankara is “working to maintain diplomacy” regarding the situation in Idlib, Cavusoglu claimed, while warning that necessary steps will be taken if negotiations in Moscow fail to produce results. Idlib remains the last terrorist enclave in Syria. The area has been declared a ‘de-escalation zone’ under an agreement between Russia and Turkey.

In recent weeks the region has seen a rise in hostilities. Earlier this month, several Turkish personnel in Idlib were killed by Syrian shelling; Ankara responded with retaliatory attacks.

Moscow has insisted that the strikes occurred as Turkish troops were moved without prior warning, and has accused Ankara of failing to clear the ‘de-escalation zone’ of jihadist groups.

