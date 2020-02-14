 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICYMI: Hey, coronavirus and the rest of the world, give China a break!

14 Feb, 2020 17:30
ICYMI: Hey, coronavirus and the rest of the world, give China a break!
Beijing is getting major stick for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, for example, ungrateful US officials are “disappointed” at China’s alleged secrecy.

Meanwhile the mainstream media focuses on press censorship, forced quarantines and an alleged lack of transparency from the Chinese authorities.

Hold on a second! Surely some of the measures that China’s put in place are worth a bit of praise?! This week, Polly makes the case for cutting China some slack! 

