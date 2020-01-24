ICYMI: Saudis hack Bezos - If Amazon tech genius falls for WhatsApp scam, what chance do the rest of us have?

Hats, or Keffiyehs, off to Saudi Arabia, because if reports are true that they managed to hack the phone of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, then that’s like hacking Tony Stark!

It’s alleged that the hacking began after Bezos and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman swapped WhatsApp digits at a dinner party in Hollywood (yeah, I know!).

ICYMI asks, if a man like Bezos, who is at the very forefront of some of the great technical advances of our time can be caught out by some WhatsApp scam, what chance do the rest of us have?

