ICYMI: Truth hurts at the Golden Globes as Ricky Gervais’ host and roast is too much for some (VIDEO)

10 Jan, 2020 16:58
Comedian Ricky Gervais unleashed his traditional host and roast performance at the Golden Globes, only to be condemned for telling truth to the most privileged people on the planet.

Among other things, he dropped truth bombs about the deafening silence over Harvey Weinstein’s antics and the nauseating habit of virtual signalling actors taking the evening off of playing make-believe in order to lecture everyone else on the political theme of the day.

But as ICYMI found out, this time it was the media who were upset, and not the actors.

