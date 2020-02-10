 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Erupting Piton de la Fournaise volcano pours molten lava across Reunion island (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

10 Feb, 2020 14:36
Piton de la Fournaise is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, file photo. © Reuters
A volcano on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion is spewing red hot lava into the surrounding countryside and sending plumes of smoke into the air.

Dramatic footage filmed from a helicopter has captured the molten rock pouring out of the Piton de la Fournaise volcano and stretching across the striking landscape as smoke fills the air.

The squat volcano is one of the most active in the world, periodically erupting for long stretches of time. The current eruption began all the way back in October 2019 and is still going strong. 

Several cracks have opened on the eastern flank of the volcano between the summit area and 2,000 meters above sea level, the island’s volcanological observatory said on Monday.

Reunion is part of France, though it lies 175 kilometers (109 miles) off the coast of Madagascar.

