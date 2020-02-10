 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Merkel's would-be successor Kramp-Karrenbauer steps down as CDU head amid coalition mayhem

10 Feb, 2020 09:29
Get short URL
Merkel's would-be successor Kramp-Karrenbauer steps down as CDU head amid coalition mayhem
FILE PHOTO: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer © REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Germany's Defense Minister and Angela Merkel's protégé, is resigning as leader of the Chancellor's CDU party and will not seek to compete for the country's top job in the next election.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, or AKK, as she likes to be known, made headlines on Monday by announcing that she will not lead the Christian Democrats (CDU), according to German media citing party spokesman. Likewise, it will be someone else to run for Chancellor in the next election.

1 READ MORE: Merkel slips from top spot as Left Party bigwig Sahra Wagenknecht becomes Germany’s most loved politician, poll reveals

AKK, who will still keep the position of Defense Minister, will arrange the selection of a candidate by summer. She will give up the leadership as soon as she makes sure that the CDU is prepared for future, the spokesman added.

Kramp-Karrenbauer was picked as CDU chief back in 2018, being widely seen as Merkel's potential successor. But a series of political scandals made critics argue that the 57-year-old politician isn't up to the top job.

Last week’s news further undermined her political career. At the time, regional MPs in the eastern state of Thuringia gathered to approve a new government after last October’s elections.

No party secured an overwhelming majority but Thuringia’s former Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow of the Left Party, sought to stay in office, benefiting from an alliance with the Greens and Social Democrats.

All of a sudden, the CDU sided with rightwing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP), electing Ramelow’s rival Thomas Kemmerich instead, breaking a long-standing taboo on cooperating with AfD.

The rebellious CDU move not only sent shockwaves through the ruling center-right coalition, but also showed AKK was effectively powerless to maintain order in her own party.

Also on rt.com ‘Taboo gone’: Ruling coalition in Germany shaken by fresh crisis after Merkel’s CDU breaks ranks on not cooperating with AfD

Merkel had to cut short her visit to South Africa and quickly quell the crisis. She insisted that what Thuringia’s CDU members had done was “unforgivable” and demanded that the vote be reversed.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies