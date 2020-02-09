 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US military confirms 2 troops killed & 6 injured in Afghanistan by ‘individual in Afghan uniform’

9 Feb, 2020 04:25
FILE PHOTO: US troops in Afghanistan ©  Reuters / Goran Tomasevic
At least two US service members were killed and six others injured after an individual in “Afghan uniform” armed with a machine gun opened fire on a joint patrol in Afghanistan, the US military has confirmed.

The incident took place in Nangarhar province earlier on Saturday as a combined US and Afghan force was returning from a "key-leader engagement," a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan said in a late-night statement.

The wounded service members are receiving medical treatment at a US facility, Colonel Sonny Leggett added, sharing no details of their condition.

We are still collecting information and the cause or motive behind the attack is unknown at this time

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but given the uniform, there’s a possibility it was an insider "green-on-blue" attack. In addition, both the Taliban and affiliates of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists are active in Eastern Nangarhar province.

