American and Afghan troops have been attacked and have suffered casualties during an operation in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, a US military spokesman said.

“A combined US and Afghan force conducting an operation in Nangarhar Province was engaged by direct fire on February 8," Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesperson for US forces in Afghanistan, announced.

Casualties were suffered in the attack, Leggett said without revealing any exact numbers.

“We are assessing the situation and will provide further updates as they become available,” he added.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW