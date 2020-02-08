 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Even you are hackable’: Facebook gets its Twitter & Instagram accounts hacked, trolled with cybersecurity services offer

8 Feb, 2020 01:10
Get short URL
‘Even you are hackable’: Facebook gets its Twitter & Instagram accounts hacked, trolled with cybersecurity services offer
©  Reuters / Jon Nazca
In a highly unusual form of guerrilla marketing, hackers have breached the official Twitter and Instagram accounts of Facebook and its Messenger app, advertising their cyber security ‘services’ in a number of posts.

Twitter confirmed the hacks on Friday, with a spokesperson noting the company had “locked the compromised accounts” and is now “working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them.” The incident follows a series of hiccups on the platform, which caused widespread outages.

The hackers made trollish posts to each of the breached accounts, stating “Hi, we are OurMine. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security [is] better than Twitter.”

To improve your account’s security contact us...

Twitter is no stranger to high-profile hacks, with their own CEO Jack Dorsey’s handle compromised last August by pranksters, who briefly sent out a series of racial slurs and nonsensical posts to his 4 million followers.

More than ten thousand Twitter users experienced outages earlier on Friday, with a company representative stating the ability to tweet was temporarily “broken,” prompting a wave of conspiracy theories from netizens suspicious about the timing of the glitch.

Also on rt.com Was it #Vindman or #PetesBillionaires? Twitter users report widespread outage & share conspiracies

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies