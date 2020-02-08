‘Even you are hackable’: Facebook gets its Twitter & Instagram accounts hacked, trolled with cybersecurity services offer

In a highly unusual form of guerrilla marketing, hackers have breached the official Twitter and Instagram accounts of Facebook and its Messenger app, advertising their cyber security ‘services’ in a number of posts.

Twitter confirmed the hacks on Friday, with a spokesperson noting the company had “locked the compromised accounts” and is now “working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them.” The incident follows a series of hiccups on the platform, which caused widespread outages.

Facebook and Messenger accounts on Twitter both hacked ... ouch! pic.twitter.com/YHHk44jg7p — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 7, 2020

The hackers made trollish posts to each of the breached accounts, stating “Hi, we are OurMine. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security [is] better than Twitter.”

To improve your account’s security contact us...

Wow..this is so frightening. Somebody, or some entity, hacked Facebook's instagram account and posted this. Even scarier when you remember Facebook owns all of Instagram.Update: Facebook's Twitter account was also just hacked. pic.twitter.com/qMBiHvjz8J — John H. Meyer (@BEASTMODE) February 8, 2020

Twitter is no stranger to high-profile hacks, with their own CEO Jack Dorsey’s handle compromised last August by pranksters, who briefly sent out a series of racial slurs and nonsensical posts to his 4 million followers.

More than ten thousand Twitter users experienced outages earlier on Friday, with a company representative stating the ability to tweet was temporarily “broken,” prompting a wave of conspiracy theories from netizens suspicious about the timing of the glitch.

