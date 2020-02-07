Was it #Vindman or #PetesBillionaires? Twitter users report widespread outage & share conspiracies

With rumors swirling around the White House’s dismissal of #Resistance hero Lt.Col. Alexander Vindman and the deep-pocketed figures behind Democratic frontrunner Pete Buttigieg, Twitter has mysteriously gone AWOL for some.

Over 11,000 users reported Twitter outages on Friday evening, according to DownDetector – just as conversations about #Resistance poster-boy and Ukrainian-American impeachment witness Vindman had shifted from “will he be fired?” to “OMG he’s being escorted from the White House!”

You might be experiencing trouble sending new Tweets, but we’re working on fixing this now. Sorry for the interruption and we’ll let you know when things are back to normal. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 7, 2020

At the same time, liberal sleuths were trying to get to the bottom of the meteoric rise of South Bend, Indiana ex-mayor Pete Buttigieg, who had risen from obscurity to the top of the Democratic primary through cash infusions that didn’t seem entirely kosher – especially in a party whose standard-bearers had consciously opted not to take donations from the .01 percent.

TWITTER IS DOWN pic.twitter.com/y9zQbz7Kz3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 7, 2020

After the Iowa caucus imploded earlier this week, permitting Buttigieg to swoop in and declare victory before any vote tallies were even released, investigation of #PetesBillionaires was beginning in earnest.



THIS HAPPENED ---> The New York Times reported that @PeteButtigieg personally attended a secret meeting of big donors as they formulated plans to try to destroy @BernieSanders. #PetesBillionaireshttps://t.co/c3QPjlAyzj — David Sirota (@davidsirota) February 7, 2020

Buttigieg obviously has the winning campaign. The facts are undeniable☑️ Most grassroots billionaire donors☑️ Controls whether polls are released☑️ Able to claim victory before results☑️ Invested into the app counting votes☑️ Wins without the most votes#PetesBillionaires — Neera Tantrum (@RumbiddyBo) February 7, 2020

Same here, I could only like stuff for about an hour. I've just been making Memes of #PetesBillionaires and getting graphics ready for tonight. pic.twitter.com/7FL9ttpKvT — Lady Dragonfly 🌹 (@RobinDuehring) February 7, 2020

Some merely cracked jokes at the Iowa caucus’ expense.



Are the Iowa Caucus geniuses running Twitter now? Cast the Shadow! — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 7, 2020

The outage didn’t stop the anti-Trump brigade from gushing over Vindman’s martyrdom to the cause, however – and telling him to take his rejection from the White House as a badge of honor.

Escorted out of the White House? What the hell ! NSA O'Brien should be throwing Lt. Col. Vindman a farewell party. That's what we did for departing NSC directors, who had served their country honorably, when I worked at the White House/NSC. Such a disgrace. https://t.co/LDNQtopcf2 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 7, 2020

Lt. Col. Vindman is a Purple Heart recipient, a son of Jewish refugees who served his country. He spoke up knowing he'd be a target. Trump's cult now uses anti-Semitic conspiracies to smear him. He had to have security detail for his family. They will burn it all for Trump. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 7, 2020

Vindman fans were eager to ascribe the most hideous motives to his firing. So eager, in fact, that none seemed to notice or comment on the Twitter outage.

