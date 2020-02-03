Fast and furious: Irate driver takes Delhi traffic cop for 2km joyride on hood of his car (VIDEO)
The driver reportedly sustained minor injuries in the bizarre incident of road rage which took place in the Nangloi area of outer Delhi. Video shows the traffic cop insisting on seeing some papers before the fast and furious leadfoot decides to take him on a 2km (1.2-mile) joyride.
Online, many praised the courage of the police officer, while others made references to popular films or merely dropped pithy remarks.
Scary. Credit to the cop for not panicking. On a lighter note, reminded me of this ☺️ pic.twitter.com/EDE8TgCCTi— Smitha Murthy (@SmithaOne) February 2, 2020
Must be a local lawyer— Nirav Akshay Oza (@NiravAkshay) February 2, 2020
Delhi police launched a formal investigation into the incident.Also on rt.com WATCH Indian students DANCE in coronavirus quarantine facility after being evacuated from Wuhan
