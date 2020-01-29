Palestinian anger over Trump’s ‘deal of the century’ met with Israeli tear gas & rubber bullets in West Bank

Injuries have been reported as Palestinian protesters face Israeli security troops in the West Bank in non-stop protests after Donald Trump announced his peace plan for the region.

Scores of protesters flooded the streets in different parts of the West Bank, demonstrating against a US-proposed plan that they expect to lead to annexation of much of Palestinian land.

In Bethlehem, protesters have been throwing stones at Israeli forces, and setting tyres on fire. They also burned a US flag. Israeli security troops responded with tear gas to disperse the crowds. Sources from the Palestine Red Crescent Society told local media that they have been treating those who were hit with tear gas canisters as well as suffocation due to the gas itself.

In Hebron, protests were met by rubber bullets, with a 14-year-old boy being among those injured, according to media reports.

In Ramallah, the demonstrations escalated into clashes, and reports citing the Red Crescent even suggest two protesters were injured by live bullets there.

Various Palestinian factions had a rare moment of unity against the so-called “Deal of the Century,” which was unveiled by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. Leaders of Hamas, Fatah and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine called on their supporters to continue protests.

Also on rt.com ‘Deal of the century’: What’s in Trump’s peace plan for Israel and Palestine

Trump’s plan proposes a Palestinian state in the form of several enclaves mostly surrounded by Israeli territory and was touted as a realistic roadmap to peace between Israel and Palestinians. It was hailed by Israel, with PM Benjamin Netanyahu saying that his country is offering Palestinians “conditional, limited sovereignty.” Palestinians, however, rejected the plan, saying it seeks to legitimize occupation of their territories by Israel.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!