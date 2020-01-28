Israeli PM Netanyahu officially indicted over corruption charges after he withdraws immunity bid

Israel’s attorney general has submitted an indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over three corruption cases after he withdrew his request to be granted immunity against prosecution.

The indictment was filed to the Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday, paving the way for Netanyahu’s trial, Haaretz reported.

The move became possible after the PM officially stopped seeking parliamentary immunity from prosecution earlier that day. The parliament was due to convene on Tuesday to vote on the formation of a committee to discuss Netanyahu’s request.

Netanyahu, who denies all allegations of corruption, argued that he “was not given due process,” while the outcome of the upcoming vote on his possible immunity was “pre-dictated without proper discussion.”

