Israeli PM Netanyahu officially indicted over corruption charges after he withdraws immunity bid

28 Jan, 2020 12:08
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem. January 19, 2020. © REUTERS / Pool / Gil Cohen-Magen
Israel’s attorney general has submitted an indictment against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over three corruption cases after he withdrew his request to be granted immunity against prosecution.

The indictment was filed to the Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday, paving the way for Netanyahu’s trial, Haaretz reported.

The move became possible after the PM officially stopped seeking parliamentary immunity from prosecution earlier that day. The parliament was due to convene on Tuesday to vote on the formation of a committee to discuss Netanyahu’s request.

Also on rt.com Netanyahu withdraws hopeless bid for immunity hours before parliament session, leaving Gantz hanging in mid-air

Netanyahu, who denies all allegations of corruption, argued that he “was not given due process,” while the outcome of the upcoming vote on his possible immunity was “pre-dictated without proper discussion.”

