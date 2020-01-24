Putin returns fallen cap to member of Palestinian honor guard during Bethlehem visit (VIDEO)

The Russian president made a small but noticeable contribution to keeping the Palestinian Authority in order when he put a fallen peaked cap back where it belonged – on the head of a member of an honor guard.

The amusing interlude happened on Friday as Vladimir Putin was visiting the Palestinian city of Bethlehem to meet PA chief Mahmoud Abbas.

A hat of an honor guard occurred during the reception ceremony for the Russian President in Bethlehem, #Palestine, in the presence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Russian President Putin lifted it from the ground and placed it on the soldier's head.😊😊 pic.twitter.com/mBFyxc6SEG — ✌️🇵🇸✌️Mohammed pal (@hamada_najar) January 24, 2020

Whether it was professional attention to detail or an eye for things out of place, the Russian president spotted a guard missing his hat and took a few seconds to fix things – before giving the soldier a thumbs up.

Putin's visit to Palestine follows his attendance at a major holocaust event in neighboring Israel.

