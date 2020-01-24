Putin returns fallen cap to member of Palestinian honor guard during Bethlehem visit (VIDEO)
The amusing interlude happened on Friday as Vladimir Putin was visiting the Palestinian city of Bethlehem to meet PA chief Mahmoud Abbas.
A hat of an honor guard occurred during the reception ceremony for the Russian President in Bethlehem, #Palestine, in the presence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Russian President Putin lifted it from the ground and placed it on the soldier's head.😊😊 pic.twitter.com/mBFyxc6SEG— ✌️🇵🇸✌️Mohammed pal (@hamada_najar) January 24, 2020
Whether it was professional attention to detail or an eye for things out of place, the Russian president spotted a guard missing his hat and took a few seconds to fix things – before giving the soldier a thumbs up.
Putin's visit to Palestine follows his attendance at a major holocaust event in neighboring Israel.
If you like this story, share it with a friend!