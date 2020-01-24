 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin returns fallen cap to member of Palestinian honor guard during Bethlehem visit (VIDEO)

24 Jan, 2020 15:01
Vladimir Putin meets Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem. ©Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
The Russian president made a small but noticeable contribution to keeping the Palestinian Authority in order when he put a fallen peaked cap back where it belonged – on the head of a member of an honor guard.

The amusing interlude happened on Friday as Vladimir Putin was visiting the Palestinian city of Bethlehem to meet PA chief Mahmoud Abbas.

Whether it was professional attention to detail or an eye for things out of place, the Russian president spotted a guard missing his hat and took a few seconds to fix things – before giving the soldier a thumbs up.

Putin's visit to Palestine follows his attendance at a major holocaust event in neighboring Israel.

