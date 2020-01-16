Dozens injured in India as passenger & cargo trains COLLIDE due to thick fog (PHOTOS)

Scores of passengers were injured after a major train collision in Cuttack, which saw a number of commuter cars smash into a cargo engine before derailing under a heavy blanket of morning fog.

Between 20 and 40 people were injured in Thursday’s smash-up near the Nergundi rail station, with five in critical condition rushed to Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital for urgent treatment, according to local news reports. Emergency workers remain on the scene following the accident, in which at least five passenger coaches completely derailed.

Photos emerged on social media showing the extent of the damage, several of them also depicting passengers stranded on foot near the crash site.

#TrainMishapInCuttack: 7 coaches derailed, few injured being transferred to local hospital; medical van about to reach site (ECoR sources) #Odishapic.twitter.com/XaGvv4uBRc — OTV (@otvnews) January 16, 2020

Thursday morning was especially foggy in Cuttack, with a virtually impenetrable layer of mist severely reducing visibility along the railway – presumably the cause of the smash-up.

8 coaches of Mumbai - Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed this morning injuring 20 passengers with minor injuries when it hit with a goods train due low visibility in dense fog at Salgaon Station near Nirgundi, Cuttack.@RailMinIndia@PiyushGoyalpic.twitter.com/O8uEJjtO2i — Bikash mohanty (@bikashmohanty4u) January 16, 2020

Despite the number of wounded, however, nobody was killed in the crash, senior railroad officials told One India.

#TrainMishapInCuttack: Accident occurred between Salagaon & Nergundi after the LTT Express hit a goods train due to very low visibility because of dense fog; 30 to 40 passengers injured; 5 critical being shifted to Cuttack SCB; fire personnel & ambulance at the spot #Odishapic.twitter.com/R7h8KX7NzV — OTV (@otvnews) January 16, 2020

