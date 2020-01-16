 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Dozens injured in India as passenger & cargo trains COLLIDE due to thick fog (PHOTOS)

16 Jan, 2020 05:05
Get short URL
Dozens injured in India as passenger & cargo trains COLLIDE due to thick fog (PHOTOS)
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Francis Mascarenhas
Scores of passengers were injured after a major train collision in Cuttack, which saw a number of commuter cars smash into a cargo engine before derailing under a heavy blanket of morning fog.

Between 20 and 40 people were injured in Thursday’s smash-up near the Nergundi rail station, with five in critical condition rushed to Cuttack’s SCB Medical College and Hospital for urgent treatment, according to local news reports. Emergency workers remain on the scene following the accident, in which at least five passenger coaches completely derailed.

Photos emerged on social media showing the extent of the damage, several of them also depicting passengers stranded on foot near the crash site.

Thursday morning was especially foggy in Cuttack, with a virtually impenetrable layer of mist severely reducing visibility along the railway – presumably the cause of the smash-up.

Despite the number of wounded, however, nobody was killed in the crash, senior railroad officials told One India.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies