Pelosi announces impeachment managers before House votes to send articles to Senate for trial (WATCH LIVE)
Alicante airport evacuated after roof catches fire (VIDEOS)

15 Jan, 2020 14:43
Alicante airport evacuated after roof catches fire (VIDEOS)
Flights are suspended at Alicante airport, file photo. © Global Look Press
Flights have been delayed and diverted and passengers evacuated from Alicante airport in Southern Spain after the roof of one of the buildings caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Airport operator Aena confirmed that the airport was on lockdown as it works to tackle the blaze. The cause of the fire, which began at approximately 13:30pm local time, is not yet known.

There have been no flight cancellations yet, only delays, but plumes of thick black smoke may cause issues for several hours.

After nearly an hour at the scene, Aena confirmed that firefighters had brought the blaze under control and the area is being ventilated. There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities in the fire.

