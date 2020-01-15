‘Verify the source’: Pakistani actress calls out journalist for using movie clip as ‘evidence’ of people refusing polio drops

Pakistani movie star Mehwish Hayat has set the record straight after a clip from one of her films was used by a journalist to suggest that a mother had refused to allow her children to be vaccinated for polio.

Journalist and author Tarek Fatah caught the attention of Twitter after posting a clip which appeared to show a woman quarreling with volunteers who had offered polio drops to her children.

“Pakistani mother slams the door shut in the face of Polio workers. Screams at the two female volunteers: ‘I will never ever allow my children to take these drops’,” the Pakistan-Canadian writer wrote in his tweet.

His provocative post quickly came under scrutiny from eagle-eyed social media users. Responding to Fatah, Hayat noted that the footage was in fact from one of her films, ‘Load Wedding’. She urged the journalist to “verify the source” before making such claims.

Thank u for giving ur 2 cents on this but pls first verify the source b4 posting next time. It’s a scene frm my movie”loadwedding”,the polio worker is me & that woman an actress.Through the film we were raising awareness of the issue.Glad 2 see our performances were so convincing https://t.co/ididoJJcxL — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 15, 2020

“The polio worker is me & that woman an actress. Through the film we were raising awareness of the issue. Glad 2 see our performances were so convincing,” she added.

Her clarification received nearly 6,000 retweets and more than 17,000 likes. Fatah deleted his original post, but doesn’t appear to have explained the cause of his grievous reporting error.

