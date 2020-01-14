 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Firefighters contain blaze at Spanish chemical plant (VIDEOS)

14 Jan, 2020 21:36
Get short URL
Firefighters contain blaze at Spanish chemical plant (VIDEOS)
Emergency responders are pictured following an explosion at a chemical factory in Tarragona © Reuters / Reuters TV
Firefighters in the Spanish city of Tarragona have brought a blaze at a chemical plant under control, and are stabilizing an ongoing fire in a storage tank. With one person reported dead, the plant is being searched for survivors.

The chemical facility, which produces ethylene oxide and glycol, erupted into flame following a massive explosion on Tuesday evening. Civil defense authorities reported that one person died following a subsequent building collapse, and at least eight others were injured, two seriously.

READMORE: Huge explosion rocks chemical plant in Spain, multiple casualties reported (VIDEOS)

Firefighters later announced that they had brought the situation under control, but were still working to manage a burning ethylene oxide tank, where the fire is believed to have broken out. In addition, crews combed the skeletal wreckage of the plant for anyone who may still be trapped.

Video footage shows fire engines pumping water onto the flaming tank, in a bid to stop the blaze spreading to neighboring tanks. Climbing a staircase, one firefighter surveys the scene, as his coworkers blast the tank with water from all angles.

READMORE: Moment of chemical plant explosion in Tarragona, Spain captured on camera (VIDEO)

Other footage emerged showed police officers cordoning off the area around the plant, closing down roads and redirecting traffic.

The plant belonged to chemicals firm IQOXE, the only producer of ethylene oxide and glycol in Spain and Portugal. Its production capacity increased dramatically in recent years, following a 10 million euro investment in 2017.

Also on rt.com Chilling VIDEOS show inferno at Spanish chemical plant

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies