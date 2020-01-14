Moment of chemical plant explosion in Tarragona, Spain captured on camera (VIDEO)

The exact moment of a massive explosion at a chemical plant in Tarragona, Spain which led two six injuries and one death was caught on camera.

In what appears to be CCTV footage posted online, a huge ball of fire can be seen lighting up the sky. People are seen running out of buildings and down the street toward the explosion to see what happened.

VÍDEO El moment de l'explosió en una planta petroquímica de Tarragonahttps://t.co/63UPxV7Rbzpic.twitter.com/LgtaVhCo32 — NacióDigital (@naciodigital) January 14, 2020

Catalonia's civil defense agency has warned people to stay inside until more is known about the blast which took place at an ethylene oxide processing plant between Bonavista and La Canonja. Authorities also asked people not to drive in the area and train services were suspended.

Multiple other videos of the aftermath of the initial blast have also appeared online, showing red and black plumes of fire and smoke rising into the sky.

Also on rt.com Chilling VIDEOS show inferno at Spanish chemical plant

