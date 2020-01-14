 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syrian air defenses are intercepting attack on air base in Homs – state media
Moment of chemical plant explosion in Tarragona, Spain captured on camera (VIDEO)

14 Jan, 2020 20:29
Moment of chemical plant explosion in Tarragona, Spain captured on camera (VIDEO)
The exact moment of a massive explosion at a chemical plant in Tarragona, Spain which led two six injuries and one death was caught on camera.

In what appears to be CCTV footage posted online, a huge ball of fire can be seen lighting up the sky. People are seen running out of buildings and down the street toward the explosion to see what happened.

Catalonia's civil defense agency has warned people to stay inside until more is known about the blast which took place at an ethylene oxide processing plant between Bonavista and La Canonja. Authorities also asked people not to drive in the area and train services were suspended.

Multiple other videos of the aftermath of the initial blast have also appeared online, showing red and black plumes of fire and smoke rising into the sky.

