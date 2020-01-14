Huge explosion rocks chemical plant in Spain, locals urged to stay indoors (VIDEOS)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Rockets reported fired at Taji military base in Iraq that hosts US, New Zealand troops
14 Jan, 2020 18:19
© Djanko / Twitter @Frass72
A huge fire has broken out at a chemical plant in Tarragona, Spain following an explosion at the site. Authorities said four people were injured.

Catalonia's civil defense agency is warning locals to shelter indoors until the extent of the blast is known.

The moment of the initial blast and resulting fireball was caught on camera. At least four people suffered major burns in the incident, which occurred at a chemical plant between Bonavista and La Canonja which processes ethylene oxide.

Eight firefighting teams have been deployed to tackle the blaze, according to local authorities. Footage and photos shared online by residents in the surrounding area show an enormous blaze at the facility, with clouds of dense smoke rising above.

The explosion reportedly happened at around 6.40pm local time, and people living several kilometers away from the site are claiming to have felt its impact.

In an alert issued by Catalonia's Directorate General of Civil Protection, residents are being told to"lock yourself in a building and close doors and windows," although no toxic cloud has been recorded.

People are also being asked not to drive in the immediate area, and rail services have been suspended.

According to local reports, the plant affected belongs to IQOXE.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

