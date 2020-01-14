Huge explosion rocks chemical plant in Spain, locals urged to stay indoors (VIDEOS)

A huge fire has broken out at a chemical plant in Tarragona, Spain following an explosion at the site. Authorities said four people were injured.

Catalonia's civil defense agency is warning locals to shelter indoors until the extent of the blast is known.

The moment of the initial blast and resulting fireball was caught on camera. At least four people suffered major burns in the incident, which occurred at a chemical plant between Bonavista and La Canonja which processes ethylene oxide.

AHORA: El momento en que se registra una fuerte explosión en un complejo petroquimico de Tarragona, España. Se desconoce si hay heridos por el incidente. pic.twitter.com/W72qOSvjWy — Mundo en Conflicto (@MundoEConflicto) January 14, 2020

Muy preocupados por la explosión que ha tenido lugar en el Polígono Químico Sur de #Tarragona.Esperemos que no haya compañeros o compañeras heridas. Ante todo seguir las indicaciones de seguridad por los canales oficiales. pic.twitter.com/sKU4C1NMpn — Toni Carmona (@toni_carmona_) January 14, 2020

Eight firefighting teams have been deployed to tackle the blaze, according to local authorities. Footage and photos shared online by residents in the surrounding area show an enormous blaze at the facility, with clouds of dense smoke rising above.

Dios mio es que me ha temblado la habitación entera explosion en la petroquimica de tarragona pic.twitter.com/ZcXeV2idEW — podemos hacer un hastag ragoney ya por favor (@GFavorrr) January 14, 2020

The explosion reportedly happened at around 6.40pm local time, and people living several kilometers away from the site are claiming to have felt its impact.

In an alert issued by Catalonia's Directorate General of Civil Protection, residents are being told to"lock yourself in a building and close doors and windows," although no toxic cloud has been recorded.

People are also being asked not to drive in the immediate area, and rail services have been suspended.

Explosió al polígon químic Sud de #Tarragona. Terme municipal #LaCanonja. Fa uns minuts. L’explosió s’ha sentit a km de distància. pic.twitter.com/ZaH7E2PBjK — Coia Ballesté (@coiaballest) January 14, 2020

According to local reports, the plant affected belongs to IQOXE.

