Microsoft CEO unleashes torrent of #BoycottWindows tweets with uninformed comment on India’s CAA

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unwittingly triggered a major backlash with his tepid criticism of India’s new CAA citizenship law, prompting some Indians to call for a boycott of the Windows operating system.

“I think what’s happening is sad,” Nadella told reporters at a Microsoft event on Monday, suggesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was “bad” because it would somehow prevent immigrants to India from achieving something like his own success.

By popular demand, here's the verbate pic.twitter.com/I8YcMDJsf8 — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 13, 2020

Nadella would “love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the CEO of Infosys,” he said – implying that the new citizenship law would prevent such an outcome.

The rambling statement served only to enrage Indians, who have been subjected to less-than-informed criticisms of the CAA since its passage late last year – much of it from foreign celebrities determined to virtue-signal at their expense. #BoycottWindows was trending on Tuesday morning, with people calling on Nadella to “study the CAA before you comment” and to learn how minorities live in the countries affected by the law.

Nadella is welcome to stay in a Bangladeshi majority area of Assam for one week, let us see how persistent he is. He has no sense of ground reality or a modicum of knowledge on #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. We have no issue with legal immigrants. For Hindus, India is the natural home — animesh sarma (@iAnimeshS) January 13, 2020

“Respected sir without knowing exactly what’s going on in India don’t say anything,” another added.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi weighed in, calling Nadella’s mealy-mouthed criticism a “perfect example” of “how the literate need to be educated.”

How literate need to be educated ! Perfect example. Precise reason for CAA is to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan & Afghanistan. How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in USA ? pic.twitter.com/eTm0EQ1O25 — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) January 14, 2020

Some approached the hashtag with tongues firmly planted in their cheeks.

“This will not impact us - we are anyways using pirated versions,” one user snarked.

Microsoft quickly straightened out Nadella’s statement. “Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly,” Nadella was now ‘officially’ saying, any mention of the CAA neatly excised. But it was too late - the original statement was already floating around, and a comparison of the two only made Microsoft look worse.

The CAA, passed late last year, fast-tracks citizenship for persecuted religious minorities that immigrate to India from the three majority-Muslim nations – Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh – that share its borders. The law’s passage was condemned by some Muslim leaders and triggered large protests, which PM Narendra Modi blamed on malicious rumors and disinformation spread by India’s enemies.

