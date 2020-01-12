WATCH India's indigenous fighter jet Tejas make 1st arrested landing on aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya
“After completing extensive trials on the Shore Based Test Facility (SBTF), the naval version of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) did a successful arrested landing onboard INS Vikramaditya at 1002 hours on Saturday," a statement from India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said.
The maiden landing was praised by the Defence minister Rajnath Singh as an important milestone in the development of the naval version of India’s single-engine, delta wing, multirole light fighter, HAL Tejas.
The INS Vikramaditya, with a fleet of MiG-29K fighter jets on board, is currently deployed to monitor large nine-day naval exercise 'Sea Guardians 2020,' which was kicked off by Beijing and Islamabad in the northern part of the Arabian Sea on Monday.
